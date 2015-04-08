* Production on halt since March 1 -spokesman

* MAN makes three-digit number of trucks in Russia

* Scania has not idled Russia plant -spokesman

BERLIN, April 8 Germany's MAN SE has halted truck production in Russia, the company said on Wednesday, responding to the prolonged slump in demand and mirroring retrenchments by global automakers.

MAN suspended production at its factory in St. Petersburg already on March 1 and will refrain from building heavy trucks at the site through May 12, a spokesman said, confirming a report in Russian newspaper Kommersant.

MAN, part of the Volkswagen group, makes a three-digit number of trucks per year at St. Petersburg where the manufacturer employs 88 workers, the spokesman said, declining to be more specific.

Swedish truckmaker Scania, also owned by VW, has not idled its Russian plant like MAN but has scaled back output, a spokesman at the Sodertalje-based company said, without being more specific.

VW said last month it will cut working hours and jobs at a car-making plant in Kaluga from April, responding to plunging demand which has been eroded by effects of the weak rouble, falling economic growth and Western sanctions imposed over Russia's involvement in Ukraine.

Similarly, General Motors is aiming to shut its Russian factory and wind down the Opel brand in the country, while Nissan Motor Co suspended Russia production for 16 days in March. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer, editing by Louise Heavens)