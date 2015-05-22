UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BERLIN May 22 German truckmaker MAN SE's top labour representative said on Friday he will quit his position next month to take up a management role with parent Volkswagen.
Juergen Dorn, who has chaired MAN's works council since 2008, will become a manager at Wolfsburg-based VW's human resources department on June 1, he said in a letter to staff published on Friday and seen by Reuters.
Dorn, who also still sits on VW's supervisory board, is leaving Munich-based MAN at a time when VW is pushing structural change at its truck brands including Sweden's Scania to achieve a long-planned goal of competing with market leader Daimler . (Reporting by Andreas Cremer and Irene Preisinger; Editing by Christoph Steitz)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.