By Andreas Cremer and Irene Preisinger

NECKARSULM, Germany, May 22 German truckmaker MAN SE's top labour representative is quitting his position as the company faces its biggest structural overhaul in years, and is switching to a role in management at parent Volkswagen.

VW, Europe's largest automaker, this month announced the creation of a new truck holding company to combine MAN and Scania. Sources told Reuters on Friday that the company is seeking to reorganise production at the two brands to boost synergies.

Juergen Dorn, who has chaired MAN's works council since 2008, will take a management position at VW's human resources operations on June 1, he said in a letter distributed among staff on Friday and seen by Reuters.

"I am certain that the works council at MAN will shape the forthcoming challenges in your interest," Dorn, who joined MAN in 1986, wrote in the two-page document.

Dorn, who still sits on VW's supervisory board, will become a department head at VW, a spokesman for the Wolfsburg-based group said, without being more specific.

VW has spent billions of euros over the past decade on expanding stakes in MAN and Scania as the group has pushed long-standing ambitions to compete with truck market leader Daimler.

The German company has set itself the goal of becoming the world's No. 1 automotive group by 2018. But it has been struggling to replicate its effective multi-brand management of passenger-car marques, such as luxury flagships Audi and Porsche, in its truck operations.

It is seeking to reduce costly overlaps in production at MAN and Scania factories in Europe and may review Scania's lineup of trucks, sources familiar with the plans said on Friday, adding that a blueprint could be finalised by as early as late May.

Plans by VW to rearrange truck production within the group could cause MAN's workforce to shrink, though there are no plans for outright dismissals, the sources said.

VW and MAN declined comment. Sweden-based Scania did not return calls seeking comment. (Additional reporting by Johannes Hellstrom; Editing by Christoph Steitz and Pravin Char)