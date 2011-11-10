BRUSSELS Nov 10 EU regulators opened an in-depth probe on Thursday into German sugar company Suedzucker's bid to take control of commodities trading company ED&F Man, citing competition concerns over the white sugar market in southern Europe.

The European Commission said it would now decide by March 23 whether to clear the deal, extending a Nov. 9 deadline.

"The Commission has a duty to be vigilant as this is an important food ingredient and there are already few players in a market that is concentrated and with high entry barriers," EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia said in a statement.

"Recent price increases also show a need to ensure that the small margin for competition is not further reduced."

ED&F Man deals in agricultural commodities globally, including sugar, coffee and molasses and in the sugar trade is the world's second-largest dealer, handling about 8.5 million tonnes in 2010. [USN:nLDE74H0G2] (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)