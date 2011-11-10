* EU regulator worried about combined high market share

* Concerned over possible higher prices for consumers

* Suedzucker is Europe's largest sugar, molasses producer

* EU regulator to decide by March 23 whether to clear deal

By Foo Yun Chee

BRUSSELS, Nov 10 - EU regulators opened an in-depth probe on Thursday into German sugar company Suedzucker's (SZUG.DE) bid to take a stake in British sugar trader ED&F Man, saying the deal may reduce competition and result in higher prices for consumers.

Suedzucker, Europe's largest sugar and molasses producer, unveiled plans to buy a stake of 25 percent minus one share in ED&F Man in May for $255 million as part of a capital increase. [ID:nLDE74H0G2]

It had offered concessions to the European Commission in the initial review of the deal but the regulator said the offer did not ease its concerns.

The EU executive said it would now decide by March 23 whether to clear the deal, extending a Nov. 9 deadline.

"The Commission has a duty to be vigilant as this is an important food ingredient and there are already few players in a market that is concentrated and with high entry barriers," EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia said in a statement.

"Recent price increases also show a need to ensure that the small margin for competition is not further reduced."

The Commission said it was concerned about the high combined market shares in refined sugar in Italy and Greece and that the deal would remove a strong alternative supplier of molasses in several EU countries

ED&F Man deals in agricultural commodities globally, including sugar, coffee and molasses. It is the world's second-largest sugar dealer, handling about 8.5 million tonnes in 2010.

(Editing by Sebastian Moffett and Jane Merriman)