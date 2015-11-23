Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Nov 23 Canadian telecom company Manitoba Telecom Services Inc said on Monday it had agreed to sell its unit, Allstream Inc, to U.S.-based Zayo Group Holdings Inc for C$465 million ($347.4 million) in cash.
After closing costs, MTS said it expected to realize net proceeds of about C$425 million. ($1 = 1.34 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
