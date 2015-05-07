(New throughout, adds CEO comments on Allstream options,
takeover speculation, updates share price)
TORONTO May 7 Canadian telecom company Manitoba
Telecom Services Inc said on Thursday it would cut a
quarter of its headcount within its Allstream division, reduce
capital expenditures and slash its annual dividend following a
strategic review.
Shares jumped nearly 7 percent to C$27.38 in Toronto.
A spiraling defined-benefit pension bill has stung the
Winnipeg-based company, which faces tough competition in the
sparsely populated Canadian province where it sells MTS-branded
telephone and Internet services and nationally where its
Allstream fiber optic network connects mostly mid-market
companies.
The company said it would cut its annual dividend to C$1.30
per share from C$1.70 a share.
MTS also said it planned to reduce capital expenditure in
its Allstream business by 20 to 30 percent.
The review confirmed that Allstream is not core to the
company, and by cutting costs and narrowing its focus on key
customers, MTS can prepare it for a sale, spinoff, or strategic
partnership, said Chief Executive Jay Forbes, who took over this
year from retiring CEO Pierre Blouin.
Forbes said in an interview that he has received plenty of
unsolicited interest in Allstream during his four months on the
job, but would not offer a time frame for MTS' exit.
"The minute you announce something for sale, you're backing
yourself into a corner, and taking away some of your option
value."
Blouin had brokered a deal to sell Allstream to a company
controlled by Egyptian telecom tycoon Naguib Sawiris for C$520
million, but Ottawa blocked the sale in 2013 citing national
security concerns.
The lesson learned for MTS is to better understand political
sensitivity around telecommunications assets, Forbes said.
The deal was designed to leave MTS as a pure-play regional
operator, and some investors and analysts at the time speculated
it would pave the way for MTS to be bought by either BCE or
Telus.
Forbes said he has received no takeover interest in MTS and
expects the company to thrive as a small, agile player.
The company said it has pre-funded C$120 million into its
pension plan using its existing credit facilities. It said this
one-time move will eliminate the need for solvency payments for
2015 and 2016 under any reasonable economic scenario.
It said some 100 employees have left the Allstream business
already and a further 400 have received working notice and will
exit the business throughout the current year and into 2016.
(Reporting by Euan Rocha in Toronto, Shubhankar Chakravorty in
Bengaluru and Rod Nickel in Winnipeg; editing by Kirti Pandey
and Franklin Paul)