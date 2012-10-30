BERLIN Oct 30 German truck maker MAN SE expects European commercial-vehicle markets to more or less stagnate next year, Anders Nielsen, head of the company's main truck and bus division, said on Tuesday.

Munich-based MAN is not overly concerned about the magnitude of the current crisis, Nielsen said on a conference call, noting it is "not at all as dramatic" as the previous truck-market slump in 2009. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer)