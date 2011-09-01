LONDON, Sept 1 English Premier League soccer champions Manchester United reported record full year profit and revenue, strengthening its hand ahead of a planned $1 billion flotation in Singapore later this year.

The club, which intends to start pre-marketing for the initial public offering (IPO) later this month, said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and operation (EBITDA) rose to 110.9 million pounds ($180.6 million) in the year to end June from 101.2 million pounds the year before.

Total revenue rose to 331.4 million pounds, up 45 million on the year before. Net debt fell to 308.3 million pounds from 376.9 million a year earlier.

