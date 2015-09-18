* VW gained 75 pct of voting shares in MAN two years ago

* Court in July ruled VW must raise offer to minority shareholders

* Both sides to appeal (Adds VW appeal)

FRANKFURT, Sept 18 Volkswagen and minority shareholders in its trucks subsidiary MAN are both contesting a court ruling over how much the carmaker must offer to buy out the remaining MAN shareholders, they said on Friday.

Volkswagen two years ago gained shareholder backing for a profit transfer and domination agreement with MAN after acquiring just over 75 percent of its voting shares, and initially proposed to buy the rest for 80.89 euros per share.

But a regional court in Munich ruled in July that the offer should be raised to 90.29 euros.

Law firm Dreier Riedel said the ruling still undervalued MAN and the fair value of the shares was between 114.54 and 120.11 euros per share. The shares were trading at 94.26 euros at 1330 GMT on Friday.

"Despite our success in the court of first instance, we have decided to appeal," lawyer Peter Dreier said in a statement, adding that he was confident of persuading a higher court the shares were worth "significantly over 100 euros".

A spokeswoman for VW said the carmaker would also appeal.

The case will now be referred to the higher regional court in Munich.

VW's stake in the company is worth around 10 billion euros ($11.4 billion). ($1 = 0.8761 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan and Jan Schwartz; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle and Keith Weir)