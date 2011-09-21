* Volkswagen not required to provide concessions

* Sept. 26 deadline for EU decision

* Volkswagen shares down 1.9 pct, MAN up 1.6 pct

By Foo Yun Chee

BRUSSELS, Sept 21 German carmaker Volkswagen is set to secure unconditional EU approval to buy truckmaker MAN SE after overcoming earlier procedural difficulties with regulators, two sources said on Wednesday.

Volkswagen, which aims to become Europe's largest truckmaker to compete with rivals Volvo (VOLVb.ST) and Daimler (DAIGn.DE), riled EU regulators in June when it tried to take control of MAN's supervisory board ahead of clearance of the deal.

But the group, Europe's largest automaker, dropped plans to appoint several of its managers to MAN's board after the European Commission said the move would breach EU merger rules.

"The Commission is expected to clear the deal with no concessions required," said one of the sources who has direct knowledge of the matter.

The EU executive has set a Sept. 26 deadline for its decision.

Volkswagen shares were trading 1.9 percent down at 111.85 euros by 1114 GMT, broadly in line with a 2.2 percent drop in the Stoxx 600 automobile index . MAN rose 1.6 percent to 60.61 euros.

Volkswagen won EU approval in 2008 to purchase Swedish truckmaker Scania SCVb.ST after a preliminary review by the regulator found no competition concerns.

MAN would be Volkswagen's second major industry holding after Scania. Volkswagen clinched a 55.9 percent stake in Munich-based MAN in July.

