BERLIN, April 13 Volkswagen further
increased its holding in German truck maker MAN SE as
Europe's biggest car manufacturer is pressing ahead to forge
closer ties between its two major commercial vehicle operations.
VW raised its holding of ordinary shares in Munich-based MAN
to 73 percent, giving the German car maker control of 71.08
percent of total share capital, MAN said in a statement on
Friday. VW previously held 55.9 percent of voting rights and
53.71 percent of share capital.
VW is seeking to integrate MAN more closely with Swedish
rival Scania, which the Wolfsburg-based company also
controls, to save at least 200 million euros ($263.49 million)
annually in procurement, production and research and
development.
VW has been pushing for closer cooperation between the two
truck makers and its own commercial-vehicles unit to create a
three-way linkup that would leapfrog Daimler and
Volvo as Europe's largest manufacturer of heavy-duty
trucks.
The German carmaker has said it holds 71.8 percent of
Scania's votes and 49.3 percent of the total capital in the
Swedish truckmaker.
MAN declined to comment while a spokesman for VW couldn't
immediately be reached.
($1 = 0.7590 euros)
(Reporting By Andreas Cremer in Berlin, additional reporting by
Edward Taylor and Christiaan Hetzner in Frankfurt)