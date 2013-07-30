MUNICH, July 30 Volkswagen's German truck unit MAN booked an unusually high level of new orders in July, Chief Executive Georg Pachta-Reyhofen told analysts during a conference call on Tuesday.

Earlier, the company posted a higher-than-expected net loss for the second quarter and warned it may not be profitable on a bottom-line level for the full year. (Reporting by Irene Preisinger; Writing by Christiaan Hetzner)