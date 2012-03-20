BOSTON, March 20 Given the amount of time you
will spend there, it is worth making a few simple adjustments,
if you can, to make your cubicle a more comfortable and pleasant
place to be, says Harvard Business Review.
The Management Tip of the Day offers quick, practical
management tips and ideas from Harvard Business Review and
HBR.org (www.hbr.org). Any opinions expressed are not
endorsed by Reuters.
"Many people spend more time in their office than they do in
their bed. You deserve a comfortable workspace.
Here are three ways to make your office a place where you
can accomplish your best work:
1. Sit with your back protected. Research shows that people
are more comfortable when their backs are not exposed. If your
back is to an open space, pivot your chair and use a different
section of your desk.
2. Make adjustments. Solving small discomforts - adding a
light to your workspace or bringing in a small fan - will help
you feel in control of your physical environment.
3. Make it yours. People who personalize their spaces are
happier at work. Put a family photo on your desk or hang up a
poster of something important to you."
- Today's management tip was adapted from "Make Your Cubicle
a Better Place to Work" by Sally Augustin.
(For the full post, see:
here)