BOSTON, March 21 The kind of mentoring you
receive should evolve as you move into different career
challenges and have changing goals, says Harvard Business
Review.
"Early in your career, you may ask mentors to help you with
specific skills. But as you face mid-career challenges, you need
mentoring that's tailored to your individual strengths and
career goals. And, you need mentors who can increase your access
to career-advancement opportunities.
Work with advisers who can help you take the skills you've
honed in your current role and apply them to broader challenges.
Attract these mentors by demonstrating your experience and
articulating your eagerness for the next opportunity."
- Today's management tip was adapted from the book, "Guide
to Getting the Mentoring You Need."
