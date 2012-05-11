BOSTON May 11 Good companies are always going
respond to customers, but the best organizations prioritize and
strategize before responding, says Harvard Business Review.
"Whether you're a small company or a Fortune 500, customer
feedback matters. But it can be tough to navigate online
feedback. Which reviews are valuable and which are unreliable?
Consider the following when dealing with the negative ones:
1. Seek a solution. Post a response and offer a way to turn
the situation around. Always extend an olive branch if you can.
2. Don't treat all comments equally. Anonymous reviews
should never receive the same attention as authored comments.
3. Invite comments. If you're open to hearing input, you're
more likely to hear positive things. Create forums for
discussions about products or services, allow customers to post
video testimonials, and keep social media lines open."
- Today's management tip was adapted from "What Angie's List
Knows About Customer Reviews" by Angie Hicks.
