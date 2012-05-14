BOSTON May 14 Making annual budget projections realistic in the first instance increases your chances of actually hitting the numbers, says Harvard Business Review.

The Management Tip of the Day offers quick, practical management tips and ideas from Harvard Business Review and HBR.org (www.hbr.org). Any opinions expressed are not endorsed by Reuters.

"If you have to put together an annual budget for your department, your compensation may depend on your ability to stick to it.

Here are three tips for creating a manageable budget:

1. Stay goal-oriented. If you aim to increase sales, make that your overriding concern. Don't let other issues sidetrack you.

2. Don't do it alone. Include your team members in developing the budget - they may have knowledge about certain line items that you don't.

3. Question your assumptions. A budget should take current data, add assumptions, and create projections. Be careful about the assumptions you make and question how likely they are to come true. When you present the budget, you'll need to be prepared to defend them."

- Today's management tip was adapted from the Harvard ManageMentor Online Module: Financial Essentials.

(For the full post and to access the course, see: here)