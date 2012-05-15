BOSTON May 15 From the golf course to the
boardroom there is no shortage of people willing to dispense
advice - but make sure you are getting what you really need,
says Harvard Business Review.
HBR.org (www.hbr.org).

"People love to give advice. While it's useful to hear what
others think, sometimes they give off-target or foolish
guidance.
Here are a few ways to increase your odds of getting good
input:
1. Target your requests. Don't ask whoever is available.
Create a list of people who have access to relevant resources,
information, and experience on your problem and approach them
first.
2. Frame your question. Figure out what you need before
asking for input. Know what information would be useful to hear
and help explore gaps in your thinking.
3. Redirect the conversation. If the person offering advice
jumps to erroneous conclusions, redirect them. Most people will
not be offended when politely refocused."
- Today's management tip was adapted from "When the Help You
Get Isn't Helpful" by Ron Ashkenas.
