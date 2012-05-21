BOSTON May 21 Businesses, as they grow, tend to
become more complex but there are ways to bust through the
labyrinth and keep closer tabs on the bottom line, says Harvard
Business Review.
"As a business becomes more complex, it gets difficult to
trace costs. If you aren't sure where your company is making
money - or losing it - follow these two steps to simplify:
1. Analyze profitability by offering or market. There are
often large profit disparities among lines of business, brands,
products, and customers. Knowing exactly where you're making
money and how is the first step to making more of it.
2. Make sure each brand and stock-keeping unit (SKU) is
pulling its weight. Most complex companies have many brands or
SKUs that contribute little to the bottom line. By targeting
profitable ones and cutting the rest loose, you can free up
significant capacity with negligible loss in revenue and
volume."
- Today's management tip was adapted from "Guide to Finance
Basics for Managers."
