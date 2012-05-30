BOSTON May 30 New leaders who may be perceived as having low status get better ratings and results from their teams when they take charge and set the course rather than immediately adopting a collaborative style, says Harvard Business Review.

"Common wisdom is that the best managers are collaborative. After all, nobody likes to be bossed around. But that's not true for rookie managers.

New leaders who are perceived as having low status - because of their age, education, or experience - lead better when they tell subordinates what to do.

If as a new manager you sense that your team doesn't yet have confidence in you, you're better off setting the agenda, establishing clear direction, and putting people to work on what you think needs to be done.

Only after you have established your authority should you introduce a more collaborative style."

- Today's management tip was adapted from "Why Bossy Is Better for Rookie Managers" by Stephen J. Sauer.

