BOSTON May 30 New leaders who may be perceived
as having low status get better ratings and results from their
teams when they take charge and set the course rather than
immediately adopting a collaborative style, says Harvard
Business Review.
The Management Tip of the Day offers quick, practical
management tips and ideas from Harvard Business Review and
HBR.org (www.hbr.org). Any opinions expressed are not
endorsed by Reuters.
"Common wisdom is that the best managers are collaborative.
After all, nobody likes to be bossed around. But that's not true
for rookie managers.
New leaders who are perceived as having low status - because
of their age, education, or experience - lead better when they
tell subordinates what to do.
If as a new manager you sense that your team doesn't yet
have confidence in you, you're better off setting the agenda,
establishing clear direction, and putting people to work on what
you think needs to be done.
Only after you have established your authority should you
introduce a more collaborative style."
- Today's management tip was adapted from "Why Bossy Is
Better for Rookie Managers" by Stephen J. Sauer.
(For the full post, see:
here)