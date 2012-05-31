BOSTON May 31 Taking short breaks during the
workday will not necessarily revitalize you but could be helpful
if you use the time to do something positive and work-related,
says Harvard Business Review.
"Most people assume it's good to take a few breaks during
the day - grab a coffee, make a personal call, check Facebook -
and then return to work refreshed.
But those non-work related breaks may be making you more
tired and distracted. Detaching from work is only beneficial if
it's over a longer period of time.
If you need a break - and we all do - try writing out a
to-do list or giving a colleague a compliment instead of
drinking a caffeinated beverage or listening to music.
If you do something work-related during those brief times
you'll be more engaged and energized. At the end of the day, you
can punch out and pursue those non-work conversations and
hobbies."
- Today's management tip was adapted from "Coffee Breaks
Don't Boost Productivity After All" by Charlotte Fritz.
