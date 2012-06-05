BOSTON, June 5 Applying the observational skills that "disruptive innovators" use as a way to power your job search can help you unearth more, and better, opportunities, says Harvard Business Review.

"Asking the right questions is the key to finding innovative solutions to any problem, even finding a job. Instead of asking 'What job can I find today?' what if you asked, 'What kind of job can I create today?' The slight twist of one word might hold the key to more helpful answers.

Take a few minutes a day to write down nothing but questions about your job search. Do this consistently for thirty days and your questions will take you down new paths. For example, 'How can I make a bucket of money?' may change to 'What will make me happy for the long term?' This could then morph to 'How do I create something for the long term?'

The result may be seeking out different kinds of job opportunities, ones you may not have considered if you had not changed your line of questioning."

- Today's management tip was adapted from "Find a Job Using Disruptive Innovation" by Jeff Dyer and Hal Gregersen.

