BOSTON, June 8 Charisma might seem to be innate,
but to a large extent it is a learnable set of skills that can
help a speaker communidate a clear, visionary message that
captivates an audience, says Harvard Business Review.
"In presentations, excitement is contagious. If people in
the audience sense you care about something, they are more
likely to care too.
Here are three tactics for winning over your listeners:
1. Use an animated voice. Vary the volume of your voice so
your emotion comes through. Whisper at appropriate moments or
rise to a crescendo to drive a point home.
2. Match your facial expressions. The expression on your
face reinforces your message. Listeners want to see - not just
hear - your passion. Make eye contact and don't be afraid to
smile or laugh, when appropriate and genuine.
3. Make gestures. A fist can reinforce confidence and
certitude. Waving a hand or pointing can help draw attention."
- Today's management tip was adapted from "Learning
Charisma" by John Antonakis, Marika Fenley, and Sue Liechti.
(For the full post and to join the discussion, see:
here)