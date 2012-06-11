BOSTON, June 11 Internal adjustments not done
"Every company wants to grow. But growth often brings some
hiccups, especially when it comes to organizational culture.
If you're growing fast, here are two ways to keep your
culture intact:
1. Spend a lot of time communicating. If people are unhappy,
don't try to squelch their anger. Instead, identify the
loudmouths. Spend time listening to them, not interjecting your
own thoughts. That way, you can learn more and solve their
gripes.
2. Measure culture. It's tough, but not impossible. Use
internal surveys or interviews to get a baseline. Find out why
people enjoy working at your company and what they value. Use
this information to monitor what matters most to your
employees."
- Today's management tip was adapted from "How Start-Ups Can
Maintain Company Culture While Growing" by Karen Rubin.
(For the full post, see:
here)