BOSTON, June 12 Many managers let anxiety drive
the firing process instead of intellect, making a difficult
moment even worse - and merely farming the dirty work out to a
human resources associate is not good enough, says Harvard
Business Review.
"One of the hardest things to do as a manager is to tell an
employee he's fired. Here are three tips for handling this
gut-wrenching situation:
1. Bring answers. When a person is let go, he's likely to
have a lot of questions and concerns. Come prepared to address
his logistical questions, such as when his last day is, how his
peers will be notified, etc.
2. Listen, don't react. Losing a job can be traumatic. Don't
get caught up in responding to your employee's emotions. Listen
with respect. Offer to talk again later when the emotions are
not so raw.
3. Talk to your team. Firing an employee impacts everyone on
your team. Not only does it change work assignments, but people
might also wonder about their own job security. Share what
information you can to reassure the people left behind."
- Today's management tip was adapted from "Firing Someone
the Right Way" by Ron Ashkenas.
