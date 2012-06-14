BOSTON, June 14 Looking for a job today can seem
to require an advanced degree in data analysis, but there are
ways to navigate the ever-shifting landscape of job boards,
social networks, apps and more, says Harvard Business Review.
"Looking for a job today often requires the painstaking task
of sorting through countless websites and listings to find
what's relevant to you.
Instead, try setting up a personalized stream of
opportunities. Here's how:
1. Get Specific. Avoid wasting time and energy and get clear
on the exact search terms that best match the jobs you want. If
you cast too wide a net, such as searching for 'marketing' or
'Atlanta', you'll receive too many results.
2. Focus on a few niches. Find the niche job boards for your
field. Bookmark these sites for easy daily reference and sign up
for email alerts so you're notified when new jobs post that fit
your criteria.
3. Use Twitter wisely. Do an advanced search (using the
specific terms you've now defined) to find the kinds of job
postings you're looking for. Then follow the feeds that provide
the best postings, adding them to a list so you can check them
daily."
- Today's management tip was adapted from "How to Curate
Your Own Personal Job Feed" by Lindsey Pollak.
(For the full post, see:
