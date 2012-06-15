Toshiba to issue business risk warning on Tuesday - Nikkei
Feb 14 Toshiba Corp will issue on Tuesday its first-ever warning that it may not be able to continue as a going concern, following massive nuclear-related losses, the Nikkei reported.
BOSTON, June 15 Some specific steps can help smooth the difficult transition of high-potential managers from functional leaders to enterprise leaders, ays Harvard Business Review.
"One of the most difficult managerial transitions is moving from functional leader to enterprise leader. Preparing people for these top jobs needs to start early.
Give potential candidates experience on cross-functional projects. If you run a global business, be sure to give them international assignments as well.
As their leadership promise becomes evident, give these high potentials positions on a senior management team and exposure to external stakeholders, such as investors, the media, and key customers.
Before promoting them to the enterprise level, send them to a substantial executive program that addresses organizational design, business process improvement, transition management, and other capabilities.
When these rising stars are finally ready to take the reins, place them in units that are small, distinct, and thriving. Surround them with an experienced and assertive team who they can learn from."
- Today's management tip was adapted from "How Managers Become Leaders" by Michael D. Watkins.
(For the full post, see: here)
