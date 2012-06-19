BOSTON, June 19 When the unexpected happens it
can be easy to just freeze - but instead it is wise to take a
smart step toward a goal as quickly as possible, and then
reflect on what has been learned by taking that step, says
Harvard Business School.
"Most people prepare for the future by predicting what will
happen and then acting accordingly. But what do you do when the
unexpected happens - you get laid off, your project is killed, a
new competitor upends your industry?
In the face of uncertainty, you need to act immediately.
Start by identifying what you want. Then take a smart step
toward that goal as quickly as you can, using what you know, who
you know, and any other information that's available.
After you act, ask: Did those actions get you closer to
your goal? Do you need additional resources to draw even closer?
Do you still want to obtain your objective? Pay close attention
and you'll learn something. Then it's time to act again."
- Today's management tip was adapted from "What to Do When
You Don't Know What to Do" by Leonard A. Schlesinger, Charles F.
Kiefer, and Paul B. Brown.
