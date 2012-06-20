BOSTON, June 20 Using the previous year's
numbers as you attempt to frame the next budget is the easiest
thing to do but might not yield the best results, says Harvard
Business Review.
The Management Tip of the Day offers quick, practical
management tips and ideas from Harvard Business Review and
HBR.org (www.hbr.org). Any opinions expressed are not
endorsed by Reuters.
"When developing a budget for the coming year, the previous
year's numbers loom large.
Even if you challenge every assumption and explore every
figure, you're likely to come up with numbers that only slightly
vary from the last year. That's because those numbers anchor
you, unduly influencing you.
Instead of being tied to history and convention, come up
with another anchor, one based on a different set of facts.
Define a set of non-historical criteria. Look for objective
competitor data, such as headcount or other benchmarking. Then,
build a model based on these criteria.
Ask: if we didn't know how we performed this year, but only
relied on these objective criteria, what targets would we set?
Use that model's output to challenge the status quo."
- Today's management tip was adapted from "Re-Anchor Your
Next Budget Meeting" by Dan Lovallo and Olivier Sibony."
(For the full post and to join the discussion, see:
here)