BOSTON, June 21 The practice of bleeding a
customer dry - such as that used by airlines, banks and others
with endless fees and other add-ons - is antagonistic and can be
destructive, says Harvard Business Review.
The Management Tip of the Day offers quick, practical
management tips and ideas from Harvard Business Review and
HBR.org (www.hbr.org). Any opinions expressed are not
endorsed by Reuters.
"Pricing shouldn't be used to extract the maximum value from
every transaction. Customers can feel the squeeze from these
practices and may even lash out.
Instead, create shared value with customers by using the
following pricing principles:
1. Focus on relationships, not transactions. Use pricing to
communicate that you value your customers as people, not as
wallets.
2. Put a premium on flexibility. Resist the urge to set
rigid prices. There is no 'right' price. Instead, design pricing
so it can change in response to shifting consumer needs.
3. Be fair. Make sure your prices meet customers'
expectations and that the pricing process is clear. Be
transparent about the rationale behind your prices."
- Today's management tip was adapted from "Pricing to Create
Shared Value" by Marco Bertini and John T. Gourville.
(For the full post and to join the discussion, see:
here)