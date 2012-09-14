BOSTON, Sept 14 At a time when the "spray and pray" request for business favors is becoming common, it is worth asking those who want your help to do a little work first, says Harvard Business Review.

"Are you overwhelmed by requests? Next time someone wants you to help out, ask that they do a little bit of work first. Only the people who truly need your help will respond.

Here's how to react to three types of favors:

1. Job favors: When people ask you to help them get an interview with your company, gently ask them to write three paragraphs about why they're the best person for the job, including how their prior experience lines up with their desired role.

2. Introduction favors: When someone asks to be introduced to a person in your network, ask for a summary of his request, so that you can forward it to the person he wishes to meet.

3. Feedback favors: When someone asks for your feedback on an idea, ask her to explain exactly what she wants and provide more materials - business plans, slide decks, or any background information."

- Today's management tip was adapted from "When Someone Asks You for a Favor" by Daniel Gulati.

