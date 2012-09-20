BOSTON, Sept 20 Some of the design principles considered key to designing a good website - such as making a good first impression - can be applied to interactions with clients too, says Harvard Business Review.

The Management Tip of the Day offers quick, practical management tips and ideas from Harvard Business Review and HBR.org (www.hbr.org). Any opinions expressed are not endorsed by Reuters.

"A client often decides whether to trust you, rely on you - and ultimately give you more business - based on your first few days or weeks of working together.

Here are three ways to set up the relationship for success:

1. Make an accurate first impression. Make them feel comfortable, but also set clear expectations about what you can and can't offer. Don't oversell your skills.

2. Be responsive. React to client requests quickly or you risk giving the impression you aren't really listening. If you really need them to wait, tell them why and offer a next step.

3. Keep up the pace. If you don't continue that responsiveness, your client may wonder what's wrong. Consistency implies stability, and clients always want to feel like they're in good hands."

- Today's management tip was adapted from "Constructing Your Personal User Interface" by Whitney Johnson.

