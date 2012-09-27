BOSTON, Sept 27 A successful presentation relies
Open with a comment, question, relevant story, statement, or
example that will get your audience's attention. Then use the
rest of the opening to define the purpose of the presentation
and briefly preview your main points.
You also need to establish your credibility. Ask yourself
'Which of my credentials will impress this particular audience?'
and emphasize them. Or, if appropriate, have another person with
authority introduce your presentation.
Don't overdo this step. Your audience isn't interested in
your full CV and you could alienate them if you brag.
Lastly, be sure to explain upfront why your audience should
care about what you're going to tell them. Be sure to answer:
What's in it for them?"
