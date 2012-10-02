BOSTON Oct 2 There are steps you can take to
improve your presentation, even in midstream, says Harvard
Business Review.
"It may seem difficult to evaluate the progress of your
presentation while you're giving it, but skilled speakers
monitor the room.
Look for audience cues such as interest or boredom. Note the
questions people ask as they may point to areas that need
clarification.
If it's appropriate, you can even stop and ask the audience
for their input on how it's going. This may allow you to change
tacks if necessary. When possible, have a random spectator take
notes on audience reaction.
Once it's over, do a thorough post-mortem. Was your
objective achieved? Did the audience seem engaged? Note what
went well and what didn't. Ask for feedback from credible
participants. If you're making the presentation again, how will
you improve it next time?"
