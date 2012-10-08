BOSTON Oct 8 There are distinctive ways that
you can boost what you bring to your organization - and they
don't involve the usual kissing up to your boss, says Harvard
Business Review.
"Getting ahead isn't about kissing up to the boss. It's
about proving that you're valuable. Here are three ways you can
boost what you bring to your organization:
1. Think like a shareholder. Ask lots of questions about the
strategy and what's keeping the top leaders awake at night.
Focus on those things in your day-to-day tasks and decisions.
2. Focus on the highest priorities. With your manager,
identify two or three things you can do to drive revenue or
profitability. Make sure the majority of your effort goes toward
those areas.
3. Concentrate. If your manager asks you to do things
outside of those strategic priorities, push back. Sure, you'll
need to work on some things that aren't important. But make a
deliberate choice to shortchange those if possible."
