"You need to understand people on a somewhat personal level
to develop a presentation that resonates with them. But how?
Start by asking yourself these questions, and use your answers
to tailor your speech:
1. What are they like? Think through a day in the lives of
your audience. Reference something that they face every day so
they'll know you 'get' them.
2. Why are they here? What do they think they're going to
get out of your presentation? Are they willing participants or
mandatory attendees? Highlight what's in it for them.
3. What keeps them up at night? Everyone has fears or pain
points. Let your audience know that you empathize - and that
you're here to help.
4. How can you solve their problems? How are you going to
make their lives better? Point to benefits you know your
audience cares about."
