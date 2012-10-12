BOSTON Oct 12 Managers needing to attract or
retain the best talent at a time of tight budgets need to look
beyond the payroll, since for many workers non-monetary rewards
like flex-time hold a lot of a appeal, says Harvard Business
Review.
The Management Tip of the Day offers quick, practical
management tips and ideas from Harvard Business Review and
HBR.org (www.hbr.org). Any opinions expressed are not
endorsed by Reuters.
"Many managers worry about how to retain top talent without
breaking the bank. The good news is that even with the most
sought after A-players, research shows non-monetary rewards can
be more appealing than high salaries.
Here are three things you can provide that often rank equal
to or higher than compensation:
1. Flex time. Offer employees flexible arrangements, such as
remote work options, staggered hours, or condensed workweeks.
2. Recognition. The best people want to feel appreciated for
their hard work. Whether in a private email or a public venue,
acknowledge your peoples' good work.
3. A culture that values results, not face time. Set the
example: Take time out during the day to go to the gym or see
your child's play, and encourage employees to do the same."
- Today's management tip was adapted from "The Guide to
Persuasive Presentations."
(For the full post, see:
here)