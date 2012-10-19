BOSTON Oct 19 If you are stuck in a cycle of
procrastination, don't despair - a few simple steps can help you
break out of the malaise, says Harvard Business Review.
"Procrastination may feel like the human condition, but it
doesn't have to. To get out of your own way and increase your
productivity, try these three tactics:
1. Set deadlines. Create a schedule with clear due dates for
each task. Remind yourself by using visual cues: Set reminders
in your calendar, add items to your to-do list, or put a sticky
note on your computer screen.
2. Ask for help. Ask a trusted colleague to review your
work. Knowing that she's expecting it can spur you to get
started.
3. Change your mind-set. Stop thinking of yourself as a
procrastinator. See yourself - and talk about yourself with
others - as someone who gets things done."
