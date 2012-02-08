UK's May to speak to Peugeot CEO later on Wednesday - spokesman
LONDON, Feb 22 British Prime Minister Theresa May will speak to the head of French carmaker PSA Group Carlos Tavares later on Wednesday, May's spokesman said.
BOSTON Feb 8 There are some simple ways to help persuade people to believe in your idea without alienating them, says Harvard Business Review.
The Management Tip of the Day offers quick, practical management tips and ideas from Harvard Business Review and HBR.org (http:\\www.hbr.org). Any opinions expressed are not endorsed by Reuters.
"Persuading people to believe in your idea is a critical leadership skill. But too many managers don't know how.
Here are three things to try next time you need to gain consensus or secure a deal:
1. Don't make the hard sell. Setting out a strong position at the start gives opponents something to fight. It's better to present your position with reserve, so you can adjust it if needed.
2. Don't resist compromise. Compromise is not surrender. People want to see that you are flexible enough to respond to their concerns and incorporate their perspectives.
3. Don't assume it's a one-shot deal. Persuasion is a process. You'll rarely arrive at a solution on the first try. Listen, test your position, and then refine it based on the group's input."
- Today's management tip was adapted from the book, "Guide to Managing Up and Across."
(For the full post, see: here)
LONDON, Feb 22 British Prime Minister Theresa May will speak to the head of French carmaker PSA Group Carlos Tavares later on Wednesday, May's spokesman said.
WASHINGTON, Feb 22 The U.S. International Trade Commission said on Wednesday that subsidized bus and truck tires imported from China had not damaged the U.S. industry.
TORONTO, Feb 22 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday, pulling back from a record high hit the day before, as lower commodity prices weighed on shares of energy and materials companies and domestic retail sales fell the most in nine months.