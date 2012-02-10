BOSTON Feb 10 If you want to institute a "no whining" rule in your organization, there are two mindsets to encourage in your people, says Harvard Business Review.

"We're all grown-ups here, right? Then why do teams still whine? It's part of the human condition to complain, but it doesn't have to derail your group.

When people on your team get frustrated and need a sympathetic ear, do the following:

1. Insist on accountability. Don't allow people to present a problem without attempting a solution. Advise them to do what they think is necessary to achieve results.

2. Encourage positivity. If the whining is about fellow teammates, encourage the group to work with each other to better understand the nature of the problem, and then create a joint solution. Remind them that most people aren't intentionally difficult."

