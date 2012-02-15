BOSTON Feb 15 Once the lofty subjects of purpose, goals and plans have been determined, team leaders need to pay attention to the actual mechanics of how the team will actually do its work, says Harvard Business Review.

The Management Tip of the Day offers quick, practical management tips and ideas from Harvard Business Review and HBR.org (http:\\www.hbr.org). Any opinions expressed are not endorsed by Reuters.

"Most team leaders know to help their team define goals, but the conversation shouldn't stop there. You also need to agree on the mechanics of how the team will get the work done.

Here are four things that need to be clear on every team:

1. Roles and responsibilities. Every member needs to know their tasks and how their work will contribute to the overall goals.

2. Work processes. You don't need a notebook full of procedures, but agree on how to carry out the basics-such as decision-making or communicating.

3. Rules of engagement. Establish a constructive team culture. Discuss the shared values, norms, and beliefs that will shape the daily give-and-take between team members.

4. Performance metrics. How will you measure progress? Define the measures for meeting the goals, and the consequences for not meeting them."

- Today's management tip was adapted from "For Your Team's Success, Remember the How" by Linda Hill & Kent Lineback.

(For the full post and to join the discussion, see: here)