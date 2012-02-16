BOSTON Feb 16 A successful career
"To get a job or a promotion, you need to know your
strengths. If you can't articulate them, you can't expect your
boss or potential employer to either.
Here's a four-step process to identifying what makes you
great:
1. List your strengths. Include skills and knowledge you've
acquired through experience and education as well as softer
intrinsic strengths, such as insightfulness or empathy.
2. Ask for input. Ask colleagues for honest feedback.
3. Revisit past feedback. Reread old performance reviews or
think back on coaching from previous bosses.
4. Modify your list. Adjust your original list to reflect
what you've learned. Make sure the strengths are specific so
that they are credible and useful."
- Today's management tip was adapted from "Five Steps to
Assess Your Strengths" by Bill Barnett.
