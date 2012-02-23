BOSTON Feb 23 Next time you are stuck in
an endless meandering meeting, don't just sit there and suffer
in silence - take action, says Harvard Business Review.
"We've all been stuck in long meetings that bounce aimlessly
from one topic to the next. Instead of rolling your eyes, take
control. Be brave enough to propose a solution:
1. Play dumb. Ask someone in the room - preferably the
strongest communicator - to help you understand what problem
you're trying to solve and what needs to happen to resolve it.
2. Identify the decision-maker. Sometimes meetings stall
because no one knows who is responsible for the decision. Ask
who that is and inquire whether he's ready to decide.
3. Get the right people in the room. Are there absentees who
need to be there? Suggest rescheduling for a time when all the
stakeholders can be present."
- Today's management tip was adapted from the book, "Guide
to Making Every Meeting Matter."
