BOSTON Feb 27
customers say is not what they will end up doing, so try instead
to put yourself in your customers' shoes,says Harvard Business
Review.
"If your company is looking to innovate, don't waste time
analyzing market research reports and delving into customer
data. What customers say they will do is not necessarily what
they end up doing.
Instead, put yourself in your customers' shoes. Observe them
using products and watch for frustrations they may not even
notice.
Don't delegate these explorations to the market research
consultants. Do it yourself. Make sure senior people in your
organization - those who have the strategic understanding to
recognize opportunity and the authority to act on it - get out
and observe customers too."
