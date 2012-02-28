BOSTON Feb 28 Framing your message in the
right way is the best way to get your point across when
communicating with colleagues, says Harvard Business Review.
The Management Tip of the Day offers quick, practical
management tips and ideas from Harvard Business Review and
"To capture any audience's attention, you must frame your
message properly. Whether you're making a presentation,
composing an email, or talking with your boss, here's how to
convey your idea:
1. Start with what you want. Busy colleagues don't want to
wait for the punch line. Provide the most important information
up front.
2. Explain the complication. Give the specific reason for
your message. What prompted you to deliver it?
3. Connect to the big picture. Explain why your audience
should care. Point out what is relevant to them and how it links
to their goals.
4. End with a call to action. Once you've set the context,
reiterate what you need."
- Today's management tip was adapted from the book
"Guide to Managing Up and Across."
