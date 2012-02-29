BOSTON Feb 29 Collaboration is championed
as a positive force but there are several reasons why it is
still more rare than imagined, says Harvard Business Review.
The Management Tip of the Day offers quick, practical
management tips and ideas from Harvard Business Review and
HBR.org (http:\\www.hbr.org). Any opinions expressed are not
endorsed by Reuters.
"We praise collaboration for improving problem solving,
increasing creativity, and spurring innovation. Done correctly,
it does yield all these benefits. But it can also be scary.
Here are three facts you have to accept, and embrace, about
collaboration before it can work:
1. You won't know the answer. There's no point in
collaborating on a complex problem if you know how to solve it.
Be comfortable with ambiguity and accept that you aren't
necessarily the expert.
2. Roles will be unclear. Responsibilities are often fluid.
Be ready for the role you play to change with each phase of the
work.
3. You will fight. If you avoid conflict, nothing will
happen. Knowing how to debate tradeoffs between options means
knowing how to productively argue."
- Today's management tip was adapted from "Eight Dangers of
Collaboration" by Nilofer Merchant.
(For the full post and to join the discussion, see:
here)