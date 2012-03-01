BOSTON, March 1 You've secured a mentor
and have benefited from some great advice, but like any
relationship you need to work at keeping it fresh, says Harvard
Business Review.
"Securing the right mentor is a major hurdle, but
maintaining the relationship can be just as challenging.
To keep the mentoring relationship going, try these three
things:
1. Provide structure. Set up regular meetings with agendas
so your conversations don't degenerate into aimless chitchat.
Make sure each meeting moves you toward your goals.
2. Expect rigor. If your mentor doesn't provide regular
assignments, ask for them, and work them into your agendas.
3. Know when to move on. Once you've achieved your goals,
move on before the law of diminishing returns kicks in. But stay
in touch. Your mentor may become a sponsor who advocates for you
even once your formal relationship ends."
- Today's management tip was adapted from the book, "Guide
to Getting the Mentoring You Need."
