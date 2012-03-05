BOSTON, March 5 - Meetings hold such
promise for moving your business forward but are rarely executed
well, with awkward silences just one of many hurdles to address,
says Harvard Business Review.
"Discussions during meetings can be feast or famine. Either
you can't get a word in edgewise or no one speaks up. Next time
your meeting falls silent, try these tactics:
1. Let it be. Wait a moment before breaking the silence and
offering a suggestion. The group may need time to reflect on an
idea.
2. Name it. Call out what's happening, and ask the group
about it, 'It seems we've gone quiet. Does anyone want to talk
about what's going on?'
3. Take a break. Sometimes a short break gives people the
chance to refocus."
- Today's management tip was adapted from the book, "Guide
to Making Every Meeting Matter."
