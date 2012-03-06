BOSTON, March 6 It's not easy to foster a
culture of innovation, especially when there are day-to-day
pressures to perform and conform, but your organization has a
much better chance of success if everyone has the ability to
innovate, says Harvard Business Review.
The Management Tip of the Day offers quick, practical
management tips and ideas from Harvard Business Review and
HBR.org (www.hbr.org). Any opinions expressed are not
endorsed by Reuters.
"Organizations need innovation on all fronts, not just in
new products, services, or technologies. But many managers don't
innovate because they don't think it's their job.
Here's how you can build a stronger innovation culture on
your team:
1. Implement an immediate innovation. As a team, identify
ideas that will reduce costs, save time, or improve customer
service. Pick one or two to implement right away to demonstrate
success.
2. Identify an ambitious goal. Once your team has confidence
in its ability to innovate, set a larger goal. Can you reduce
costs by 50 percent? Can you combine services to help customers?
3. Continually foster innovation. Include 'Innovation' as a
category in performance reviews. Recognize colleagues who try
new approaches even if the results aren't perfect. And, give
people time to think and experiment."
- Today's management tip was adapted from "Innovation Is
Everyone's Job" by Ron Ashkenas.
(For the full post, see:
here)