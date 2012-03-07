BOSTON, March 7 Meaningful words stated in
the declarative mood, assertively, and positively are more
likely to beget meaningful actions, says Harvard Business
Review.
"Meaningless phrases, such as 'To be honest' and 'Like I
said,' often creep up in meetings and presentations. Using these
expressions undermines your credibility.
Try replacing this filler language with meaning by doing the
following:
1. Switch from conditional to declarative. Couching
statements with phrases like 'I believe' or 'We think' weakens
your argument. Strengthen your points by cutting to the chase.
If you must use the conditional, try the stronger 'We're
confident' or 'We expect.'
2. Be positive. Negative statements sound defensive and fail
to provide information. Instead of saying 'What we're not is...'
tell your audience exactly what you are."
- Today's management tip was adapted from "Replace
Meaningless Words with Meaningful Ones" by Jerry Weissman.
(For the full post, see:
here)